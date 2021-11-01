Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,529 new cases, 8 new deaths on November 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,529 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, November 1, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 760,000 and the total number of deaths to 14,555.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 36 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 7 as of Monday; coming to a total of 271 hospitalized patients with 46 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 103 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,533 total confirmed cases and 586 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,533 cases, 586 deaths (25 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,078 cases, 115 deaths (15 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,469 cases, 116 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,695 cases, 138 deaths (3 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,017 cases, 105 deaths (12 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,311 cases, 79 deaths (10 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,225 cases, 79 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,771 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –2,241 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –2,626 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –1,993 cases, 48 deaths (6 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,731 cases, 46 deaths (5 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,779 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,596 cases, 31 deaths (2 new cases and 1 new death)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,239 cases, 39 deaths (8 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –530 cases, 9 deaths (6 new cases)