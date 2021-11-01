Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,529 new cases, 8 new deaths on November 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,529 new cases and 8 new deaths on Monday, November 1, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 760,000 and the total number of deaths to 14,555.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 36 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 7 as of Monday; coming to a total of 271 hospitalized patients with 46 on ventilators.

In our area, 103 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,533 total confirmed cases and 586 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: