BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 147 new cases and 18 new deaths on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,231,393 and the total number of deaths to 17,034.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 10 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 139 hospitalized patients with 12 on ventilators.
In our area, 52 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,477 total confirmed cases and 730 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,477 cases, 730 deaths (1 new case)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,198 cases, 143 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,844 cases, 133 deaths (2 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,334 cases, 176 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 6,907 cases, 130 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,700 cases, 95 deaths (3 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,082 cases, 88 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,370 cases, 74 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,426 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,619 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,214 cases, 56 deaths (8 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,692 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,531 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,331 cases, 54 deaths (35 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 984 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)