BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,469 new cases and 71 new deaths on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,227,106 and the total number of deaths to 16,677.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 174 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 19 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 586 hospitalized patients with 43 on ventilators.
In our area, 258 new cases and 8 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,292 total confirmed cases and 713 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,292 cases, 713 deaths (71 new cases and 4 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,157 cases, 133 deaths (16 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,816 cases, 132 deaths (11 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 7,294 cases, 172 deaths (18 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –6,883 cases, 126 deaths (13 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,616 cases, 94 deaths (18 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,067 cases, 89 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,332 cases, 72 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –3,251 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –4,401 cases, 61 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,602 cases, 60 deaths (10 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –4,183 cases, 52 deaths (12 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,687 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,493 cases, 35 deaths (6 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,223 cases, 50 deaths (65 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 979 cases, 11 deaths (2 new cases)