BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 142 new cases and 26 new deaths on Friday, March 11, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,229,653 and the total number of deaths to 16,887.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 26 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Friday; coming to a total of 239 hospitalized patients with 23 on ventilators.
In our area, 15 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,416 total confirmed cases and 726 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,416 cases, 726 deaths (3 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,187 cases, 138 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,837 cases, 132 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,320 cases, 176 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish –6,896 cases, 129 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,673 cases, 94 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,077 cases, 89 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,346 cases, 73 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,415 cases, 61 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –3,614 cases, 61 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,193 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,690 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,524 cases, 38 deaths (3 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,253 cases, 52 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 983 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)