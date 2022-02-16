BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,396 new cases and 46 new deaths on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,216,390 and the total number of deaths to 16,304.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 66 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 1,022 hospitalized patients with 108 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 247 new cases and 10 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 49,942 total confirmed cases and 687 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 49,942 cases, 687 deaths (50 new cases and 5 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,026 cases, 131 deaths (11 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,756 cases, 130 deaths (5 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,087 cases, 159 deaths (60 new cases)
- Union Parish –6,816 cases, 121 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,474 cases, 92 deaths (53 new cases and 2 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,029 cases, 89 deaths (10 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,277 cases, 70 deaths (9 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,232 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,344 cases, 60 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- West Carroll Parish –3,544 cases, 57 deaths (10 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,118 cases, 49 deaths (7 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –2,655 cases, 55 deaths (7 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,471 cases, 35 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,021 cases, 47 deaths (7 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish – 971 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)