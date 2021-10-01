Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,373 new cases, 39 new deaths on October 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,373 new cases and 39 new deaths on Friday, October 1, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 741,906 and the total number of deaths to 13,988.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 29 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 838 hospitalized patients with 149 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 182 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,547 total confirmed cases and 568 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: