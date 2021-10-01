Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,373 new cases, 39 new deaths on October 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,373 new cases and 39 new deaths on Friday, October 1, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 741,906 and the total number of deaths to 13,988.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 29 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 838 hospitalized patients with 149 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 182 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,547 total confirmed cases and 568 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 30,547 cases, 568 deaths (61 new cases and 1 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,833 cases, 114 deaths (14 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,367 cases, 110 deaths (12 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,443 cases, 135 deaths (30 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,884 cases, 100 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,196 cases, 75 deaths (11 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,123 cases, 74 deaths (5 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,722 cases, 60 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –2,198 cases, 52 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –2,575 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,888 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,669 cases, 45 deaths (6 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,758 cases, 48 deaths (1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –1,527 cases, 30 deaths (9 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,143 cases, 38 deaths (13 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –493 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)