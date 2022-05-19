BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,367 new cases and 2 new deaths on Thursday, May 19, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,249,292 and the total number of deaths to 17,309.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 115 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 22 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,830 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,830 cases, 756 deaths (7 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,281 cases, 145 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,877 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,361 cases, 178 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 6,939 cases, 135 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,740 cases, 98 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Concordia Parish –5,116 cases, 89 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,411 cases, 76 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,266 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,457 cases, 64 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,633 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish – 4,281 cases, 61 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,703 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,626 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 989 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)