Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 13,239 new cases, 65 new deaths on August 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 13,239 new cases and 65 new deaths on Monday, August 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 628,146 and the total number of deaths to 11,584.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 49 on Monday and the use of ventilators increased by 18, bringing the total number of hospitalized patients to 2,956 with 417 on ventilators
In our area, 1,198 new cases and 5 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 23,921 total confirmed cases and 481 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 23,921 cases, 481 deaths ( 541 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 5,666 cases, 98 deaths (98 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 3,701 cases, 82 deaths (97 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 3,409 cases, 110 deaths (23 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –3,103 cases, 88 deaths (71 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 3,222 cases, 58 deaths (74 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –2,610 cases, 62 deaths (43 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,344 cases, 55 deaths (26 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –1,787 cases, 46 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- Winn Parish –1,963 cases, 48 deaths (49 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,405 cases, 43 deaths (24 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish –2,415 cases, 39 deaths (71 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,453 cases, 39 deaths (35 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,311 cases, 28 deaths (5 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 1,442 cases, 30 deaths (33 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –414 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases)