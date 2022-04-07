BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 131 new cases and 13 new deaths on Thursday, April 7, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,233,356 and the total number of deaths to 17,175.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 52 hospitalized patients with 5 on ventilators.
In our area, 30 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,537 total confirmed cases and 742 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,537 cases, 742 deaths (16 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,208 cases, 144 deaths (0 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,848 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,338 cases, 178 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 6,910 cases, 131 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 6,703 cases, 95 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –5,087 cases, 89 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 4,381 cases, 75 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,256 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,429 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,623 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,238 cases, 56 deaths (9 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,535 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,579 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)