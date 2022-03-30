BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 129 new cases and 13 new deaths on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,232,257 and the total number of deaths to 17,117.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 7 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 84 hospitalized patients with 7 on ventilators.
In our area, 10 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,492 total confirmed cases and 736 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,492 cases, 736 deaths (1 new case)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,201 cases, 144 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,847 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,334 cases, 177 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish – 6,909 cases, 130 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,701 cases, 95 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,085 cases, 88 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,377 cases, 75 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,429 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,621 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,219 cases, 56 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,692 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,533 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,366 cases, 54 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)