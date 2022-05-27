BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,279 new cases and 4 new deaths on Friday, May 27, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,257,148 and the total number of deaths to 17,325.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 16 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 197 hospitalized patients with 11 on ventilators.
In our area, 45 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,937 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,937 cases, 756 deaths (23 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,307 cases, 145 deaths (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,885 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,365 cases, 178 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,948 cases, 135 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,751 cases, 98 deaths (5 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,133 cases, 89 deaths (2 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,416 cases, 76 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,271 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,470 cases, 64 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,635 cases, 66 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,285 cases, 61 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,707 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,540 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,626 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 991 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)