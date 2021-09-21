Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,268 new cases, 85 new deaths on September 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,268 new cases and 85 new deaths on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 730,099 and the total number of deaths to 13,558.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 37 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 15 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,239 hospitalized patients with 220 on ventilators.
In our area, 238 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 29,668 total confirmed cases and 550 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 29,668 cases, 550 deaths (70 new cases and 7 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,675 cases, 112 deaths (43 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,288 cases, 106 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 4,167 cases, 134 deaths (14 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –3,793 cases, 98 deaths (7 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,065 cases, 74 deaths (9 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,045 cases, 73 deaths (22 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,644 cases, 59 deaths (7 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,131 cases, 51 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,536 cases, 57 deaths (6 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,833 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case)
- La Salle Parish –2,585 cases, 44 deaths (11 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,730 cases, 46 deaths (34 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,480 cases, 30 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,054 cases, 37 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish –481 cases, 8 deaths (no change)