Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,268 new cases, 85 new deaths on September 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,268 new cases and 85 new deaths on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 730,099 and the total number of deaths to 13,558.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 37 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 15 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 1,239 hospitalized patients with 220 on ventilators.

In our area, 238 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 29,668 total confirmed cases and 550 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: