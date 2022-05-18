BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,260 new cases and 6 new deaths on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,247,925 and the total number of deaths to 17,307.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 18 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 114 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
In our area, 40 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,823 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,823 cases, 756 deaths (19 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,279 cases, 145 deaths (3 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,877 cases, 134 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,360 cases, 178 deaths (4 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,936 cases, 135 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,739 cases, 97 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,114 cases, 89 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,411 cases, 76 deaths (0 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,266 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,453 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,632 cases, 66 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,280 cases, 61 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,703 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,626 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 989 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)