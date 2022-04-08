BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 123 new cases and 3 new deaths on Friday, April 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,233,479 and the total number of deaths to 17,177.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations remained the same and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 52 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
In our area, 17 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,539 total confirmed cases and 742 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,539 cases, 742 deaths (2 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,209 cases, 144 deaths (1 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,848 cases, 134 deaths (0 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,339 cases, 178 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 6,911 cases, 131 deaths (1 new case)
- Richland Parish – 6,705 cases, 95 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,088 cases, 89 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 4,386 cases, 75 deaths (5 new cases)
- Madison Parish –3,256 cases, 59 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,429 cases, 63 deaths (0 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,623 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,238 cases, 57 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,694 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,536 cases, 38 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,581 cases, 55 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 986 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)