BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,202 new cases and 47 new deaths on Friday, February 18, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,219,464 and the total number of deaths to 16,400.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 13 as of Friday; coming to a total of 895 hospitalized patients with 93 on ventilators.

In our area, 211 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,037 total confirmed cases and 692 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: