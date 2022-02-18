BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,202 new cases and 47 new deaths on Friday, February 18, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,219,464 and the total number of deaths to 16,400.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 13 as of Friday; coming to a total of 895 hospitalized patients with 93 on ventilators.
In our area, 211 new cases and 11 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,037 total confirmed cases and 692 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,037 cases, 692 deaths (38 new cases and 5 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,061 cases, 131 deaths (18 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,775 cases, 131 deaths (4 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 7,179 cases, 160 deaths (57 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –6,836 cases, 123 deaths (6 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Richland Parish – 6,512 cases, 92 deaths (25 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,045 cases, 89 deaths (10 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –4,298 cases, 71 deaths (10 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –3,240 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)
- Winn Parish –4,358 cases, 60 deaths (9 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –3,555 cases, 57 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –4,130 cases, 51 deaths (5 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Catahoula Parish –2,671 cases, 55 deaths (9 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –2,475 cases, 35 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,028 cases, 47 deaths (7 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 974 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)