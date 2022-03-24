BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 120 new cases and 20 new deaths on Thursday, March 24, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,231,676 and the total number of deaths to 17,065.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 4 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 131 hospitalized patients with 9 on ventilators.
In our area, 7 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,481 total confirmed cases and 731 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,481 cases, 731 deaths (2 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,198 cases, 143 deaths (0 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,846 cases, 133 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,334 cases, 176 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,907 cases, 130 deaths (0 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,700 cases, 95 deaths (0 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –5,083 cases, 88 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish – 4,371 cases, 74 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,255 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 4,427 cases, 63 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,619 cases, 65 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)
- La Salle Parish – 4,215 cases, 56 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,692 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,531 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,365 cases, 54 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 985 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)