Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,171 new cases, 7 new deaths on December 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,171 new cases and 7 new deaths on Monday, December 13, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 777,106 and the total number of deaths to 14,884.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 5 of Monday; coming to a total of 199 hospitalized patients with 31 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 118 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,520 total confirmed cases and 604 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: