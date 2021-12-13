Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,171 new cases, 7 new deaths on December 13

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,171 new cases and 7 new deaths on Monday, December 13, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 777,106 and the total number of deaths to 14,884.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 5 of Monday; coming to a total of 199 hospitalized patients with 31 on ventilators.
In our area, 118 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,520 total confirmed cases and 604 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,520 cases, 604 deaths (50 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,329 cases, 118 deaths (9 new cases and 1 new death)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,607 cases, 117 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 4,835 cases, 141 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish –4,251 cases, 112 deaths (6 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,430 cases, 80 deaths (8 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,302 cases, 80 deaths (9 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,827 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –2,293 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,667 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,192 cases, 52 deaths (7 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,797 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,821 cases, 48 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,731 cases, 32 deaths (12 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,325 cases, 41 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)
- Tensas Parish –564 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)