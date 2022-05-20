BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,138 new cases and 5 new deaths on Friday, May 20, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,250,429 and the total number of deaths to 17,313.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Friday; coming to a total of 116 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 35 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,849 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 50,849 cases, 756 deaths (19 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 12,283 cases, 145 deaths (2 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 6,878 cases, 134 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 7,361 cases, 178 deaths (0 new cases)
- Union Parish – 6,941 cases, 135 deaths (2 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 6,741 cases, 98 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish –5,119 cases, 89 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 4,412 cases, 76 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –3,267 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish – 4,458 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish – 3,635 cases, 66 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 4,282 cases, 61 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 2,704 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 3,626 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 989 cases, 11 deaths (0 new cases)