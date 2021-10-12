Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,129 new cases, 34 new deaths on October 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,129 new cases and 34 new deaths on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 749,922 and the total number of deaths to 14,238.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 19 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 506 hospitalized patients with 102 on ventilators.
In our area, 176 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,100 total confirmed cases and 576 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,100 cases, 576 deaths (91 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,976 cases, 115 deaths (19 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,412 cases, 114 deaths (1 new case)
- Franklin Parish – 4,591 cases, 136 deaths (14 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,935 cases, 103 deaths (5 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,256 cases, 76 deaths (8 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,176 cases, 76 deaths (10 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,742 cases, 63 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,214 cases, 52 deaths (10 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,598 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,922 cases, 47 deaths (0 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,692 cases, 45 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish –1,773 cases, 48 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,566 cases, 30 deaths (1 new case)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,201 cases, 38 deaths (6 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –510 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)