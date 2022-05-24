BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,127 new cases and 3 new deaths on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,253,093 and the total number of deaths to 17,318.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 165 hospitalized patients with 8 on ventilators.

In our area, 40 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,880 total confirmed cases and 756 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: