Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,101 new cases, 6 new deaths on December 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,101 new cases and 6 new deaths on Friday, December 17, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 780,668 and the total number of deaths to 14,924.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 11 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 3 of Friday; coming to a total of 207 hospitalized patients with 37 on ventilators.
In our area, 47 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,617 total confirmed cases and 607 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 32,617 cases, 607 deaths (16 new cases and 1 new death)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,355 cases, 119 deaths (6 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,634 cases, 117 deaths (5 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,843 cases, 142 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish –4,299 cases, 112 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,441 cases, 80 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,313 cases, 80 deaths (1 new case)
- Jackson Parish –2,832 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)
- Madison Parish –2,298 cases, 55 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –2,687 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –2,206 cases, 52 deaths (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,799 cases, 46 deaths (0 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,834 cases, 48 deaths (6 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,747 cases, 33 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,327 cases, 41 deaths (0 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –565 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)