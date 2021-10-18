Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,077 new cases, 29 new deaths on October 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,077 new cases and 29 new deaths on Monday, October 18, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 752,951 and the total number of deaths to 14,350.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 35 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 12 as of Monday; coming to a total of 421 hospitalized patients with 68 on ventilators.

In our area, 124 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,272 total confirmed cases and 578 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: