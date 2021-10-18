Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,077 new cases, 29 new deaths on October 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,077 new cases and 29 new deaths on Monday, October 18, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 752,951 and the total number of deaths to 14,350.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 35 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 12 as of Monday; coming to a total of 421 hospitalized patients with 68 on ventilators.
In our area, 124 new cases and 1 new death were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,272 total confirmed cases and 578 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,272 cases, 578 deaths (48 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 7,008 cases, 115 deaths (7 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,421 cases, 114 deaths (3 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,646 cases, 137 deaths (12 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –3,954 cases, 103 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,277 cases, 77 deaths (8 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,185 cases, 77 deaths (0 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,749 cases, 63 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,220 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)
- Winn Parish –2,609 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,958 cases, 47 deaths (17 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,709 cases, 45 deaths (11 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,775 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,587 cases, 30 deaths (0 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,214 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –516 cases, 8 deaths (0 new cases)