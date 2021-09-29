Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,048 new cases, 50 new deaths on September 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,048 new cases and 50 new deaths on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 739,661 and the total number of deaths to 13,900.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 37 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 989 hospitalized patients with 169 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 227 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,432 total confirmed cases and 562 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: