Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,048 new cases, 50 new deaths on September 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,048 new cases and 50 new deaths on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 739,661 and the total number of deaths to 13,900.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 37 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 989 hospitalized patients with 169 on ventilators.
In our area, 227 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,432 total confirmed cases and 562 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 30,432 cases, 562 deaths (63 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,803 cases, 114 deaths (14 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,353 cases, 110 deaths (9 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,371 cases, 135 deaths (34 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,865 cases, 99 deaths (6 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,180 cases, 75 deaths (28 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,112 cases, 74 deaths (6 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,716 cases, 59 deaths (3 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,193 cases, 51 deaths (6 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,568 cases, 58 deaths (12 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,877 cases, 46 deaths (4 new case)
- La Salle Parish –2,653 cases, 44 deaths (16 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,755 cases, 47 deaths (3 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish –1,500 cases, 30 deaths (11 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,127 cases, 38 deaths (10 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –489 cases, 8 deaths (2 new case)