Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,031 new cases, 54 new deaths on September 28

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,031 new cases and 54 new deaths on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 738,613 and the total number of deaths to 13,850.
For more Coronavirus News Click Here
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations increased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 989 hospitalized patients with 173 on ventilators.
For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE
In our area, 171 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,369 total confirmed cases and 560 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 30,369 cases, 560 deaths (85 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,789 cases, 114 deaths (26 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,344 cases, 110 deaths (6 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,337 cases, 135 deaths (10 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –3,859 cases, 99 deaths (10 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,152 cases, 75 deaths (4 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,106 cases, 74 deaths (6 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,713 cases, 59 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,187 cases, 51 deaths (5 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,556 cases, 58 deaths (7 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,873 cases, 46 deaths (2 new case)
- La Salle Parish –2,637 cases, 44 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,752 cases, 47 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- East Carroll Parish –1,500 cases, 30 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,117 cases, 38 deaths (1 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –489 cases, 8 deaths (1 new case)