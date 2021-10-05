Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,020 new cases, 41 new deaths on October 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,7020 new cases and 41 new deaths on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 744,651 and the total number of deaths to 14,068.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 44 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 671 hospitalized patients with 130 on ventilators.
In our area, 163 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,733 total confirmed cases and 571 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 30,733 cases, 571 deaths (77 new cases and 1 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,880 cases, 114 deaths (16 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,374 cases, 112 deaths (11 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 4,492 cases, 136 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)
- Union Parish –3,904 cases, 100 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 4,216 cases, 75 deaths (11 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,150 cases, 74 deaths (16 new cases)
- Jackson Parish –2,726 cases, 60 deaths (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish –2,201 cases, 52 deaths (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,579 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)
- West Carroll Parish –1,898 cases, 46 deaths (3 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,671 cases, 45 deaths (2 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,761 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,532 cases, 30 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,167 cases, 38 deaths (5 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –496 cases, 8 deaths (no change)