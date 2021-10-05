Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,020 new cases, 41 new deaths on October 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,7020 new cases and 41 new deaths on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 744,651 and the total number of deaths to 14,068.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 44 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 671 hospitalized patients with 130 on ventilators.

In our area, 163 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 30,733 total confirmed cases and 571 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: