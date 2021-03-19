Coronavirus in Louisiana: 203 new cases, 14 news deaths on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 203 new cases and 14 new deaths on Friday, March 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 439,737 and the total number of deaths to 9,988.

The number of probable cases rose by 87 to 63,085 on Friday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 107 to a total of 376,655. The number of probable deaths increased by 5 to a total of 789 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,199. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 15 on Friday but the use of ventilators went up by 1. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 399 with 68 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 14 new cases were reported while 11 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,190 total confirmed cases and 396 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: