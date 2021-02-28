Coronavirus in Louisiana: 1,502 new cases, 21 news deaths reported on Sunday



BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,503 new cases and 21 new deaths on Sunday, February 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 430,100 and the total number of deaths to 9,608.

The number of probable cases rose by 462 to 60,152 by Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,046 to a total of 369,948. The number of probable deaths rose by 4 to a total of 685 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 21 to 8,906. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased on Friday by 21 and the use of ventilators decreased by 4. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 630 with 91 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, February 25, 2021, the LDH reported 68,028 new vaccinations since Monday, February 22, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 29,845 received their first doses while 38,183 received their second and final dose. So far, 925,991 doses have been administered in total. 2,062 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Mondays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 39 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported while 4 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 17,699 total confirmed cases and 386 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: