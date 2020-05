LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update Friday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 4,463 cumulative cases of the coronavirus and 98 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.

