Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson announces COVID-19 Technical Advisory Board, Arkansas continues to slowly re-open

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The death toll from coronavirus in Arkansas stands at 132 with 6,777 positive cases in the state, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced in a May 29 news conference. The governor was joined by Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith as they released the latest information on the impact of COVID-19 in the state. Additional details they provided:

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced that he has created the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Board to review and evaluate new technologies as the state’s public health agencies develop strategies for testing and contact tracing.

Governor Hutchinson appointed Dr. Austin Porter III as chair of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Board. Dr. Porter is the Deputy Chief Science Officer at the Arkansas Department of Health.