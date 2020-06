LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday the state will move to phase two and lift more restrictions starting Monday, June 15.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 10,368 total COVID-19 cases and 165 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That’s an increase of 288 cases and four deaths since Tuesday.

To watch the full news conference, click here.