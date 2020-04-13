Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, ADH Secretary discuss outbreaks in federal and state prison

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday afternoon that there are 1,410 cases of the coronavirus in the state with 30 deaths due to complications of the coronavirus.

The governor and Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), also spoke about an outbreak in the Cummins Maximum Security Unit. Both state officials say the outbreak is in one barrack, where 43 of the 46 inmates tested positive to the virus.

Dr. Smith also said at the Federal Correctional Institutional in Forrest City, 46 inmates, 8 staff and one contractor have tested positive for the virus.

Dr. Smith also said over the last couple of weeks, 27 staff and five out of 15 inmates have tested positive for the virus.

According to Smith, there is also a smaller drug rehab treatment facility in central Arkansas where 15 residents and five staff have tested positive.

Dr. Smith also announced Monday that ADH will be sending guidance on summer camps.

