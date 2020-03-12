CORONAVIRUS: Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a public health emergency for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La (03/11/20)— Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a public health emergency for the state of Louisiana. In today’s press conference, Governor Edwards maintained the risk to the community is still low.

On Monday, Governor Edwards announced Louisiana’s first case of Coronavirus.

“I learned that we have a presumptive positive case here in Louisiana. A Jefferson Parish resident who was hospitalized in Orleans Parish,” said Gov. Edwards.

By Wednesday afternoon, that number jumped to 13. Those 13 cases of COVID-19 are in the following parishes: Orleans, Lafourche, St. Tammany, Jefferson, Iberia, and Caddo.

“The numbers are going to be changing frequently, we do expect the number of confirmed cases to increase over time,” said Gov. Edwards.

A majority of the cases are in Orleans parish. Three of those infected are at the same assisted living facility.

“We are fairly certain now that it is community spread in the Orleans area,” said Gov. Edwards.

Right now, Edwards says the goal is to limit transmission and ensure Louisiana has everything it needs to fight the virus. He signed an executive order Wednesday afternoon.

“This declaration ensures that state resources are made available to our state agencies and local governments,” said Gov. Edwards. “It addresses issues including price gouging, should that become necessary as well as prohibiting international travel for state employees to level 2 and level 3 countries as designated by the CDC.”

The population most at risk is the elderly. Edwards warns them to take the necessary precautions.

“The best thing they can do is stay away from people who are sick, stay away from large gatherings and reconsider any travel plans they have.”

Fears of spreading COVID-19 have lead to the cancellation of several events. Edwards says expect that to be a repeating theme.

“These cancellations are being done with the public’s safety in mind and that’s always the case that the health and safety of the public is our number one concern,” said Gov. Edwards.

The administration is reminding the public to wash your hands, cough into your elbow, and stay home if you’re sick. They add that the test for COVID-19 will not detect the virus if you don’t have symptoms. So if you have symptoms, call your doctor.