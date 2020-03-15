Coronavirus doesn’t stop First West church members from worshiping as services were online

WEST MONROE, LA (03/15/20)– President Trump has declared today as National Day of Prayer for Americans affected by the coronavirus. While some local churches were not able to meet in their buildings today, their congregations worshiped from their homes via the internet and social media.

Members of First West Church gathered around their T.V., some still in their pajamas, as they watched Sunday’s service while Pastor Michael Wood preached to an empty room.

“As the body of Christ, brothers and sister in Christ, we love to be together. We come together weekly, it’s a time of encouragement and affirmation and just love. So we always hate it when we are not able to be together,” said Mark Fenn, Associate Pastor at First West



The coronavirus has put millions of people at risk and First West says moving services online is the best thing for church members and the community.

“The scripture calls us to be people of great faith, but also people of wisdom,” said Fenn.

While it might be a unique and different experience, church members say it’s one they welcome.

“I think it’s a neat experience that we get to have together. It is super dishearting to not be able to be in the traditional worship service, but I’m excited to share this experience with my friends,” said Shelby Sylvester, First West church member.

First West officials say rarely in the life of the church has something like this happened.

Covid-19 might have kept them out of the sanctuary, but it won’t stop them from praising God.

“While the church is not physically gathering here at this location, we are still the church throughout the community wherever we are. We want to represent the love of Jesus as best we can wherever we go,” said Fenn.

Church officials say they are praying for medical staff, parents, children, businesses, and everyone in the community.

“Be praying and be positive during this time. No point to sit at home being negative, being disappointed, being angry and frustrated. Look for the positives and God is always at work,” said Fenn.

First West says this might be the case for the next few weeks as they will be listening to our state government officials on a week by week basis.