CORONAVIRUS: Banner Ford helps customers by offering options for vehicle care

MONROE, LA (03/26/20)– Despite the spread of COVID-19, Banner Ford in Monroe is helping its customers by offering options for caring for their vehicles.



“We really want to reach out to our community to let them know that they can still sit at home and take care of their families, but we are still here to help,” said Anthony Garrett, General Sales Manager at Banner Ford.

Banner Ford is offering at-home pick up and drop off for all service needs. The steering wheel and seat will be covered and sanitized before and after the service is complete. In addition, the customer doesn’t have to worry about not having a car to do life in.

“We will bring a courtesy vehicle to you without you having to leave your home. The car will be cleaned and it will be sanitized,” said Garrett.

For those who have been thinking about buying a car, Banner Ford is giving 0% APR for 84 months on 2019 fords and up to 6 months of payment deferral. This can help reduce stress and anxiety about a car payment during a time when the community is going through this pandemic. Banner Ford officials say small businesses in Louisiana are still working and their cars have to be maintained.

“Even in this time, some people are working, some people are not, some people want a peace of mind to know they can bring their vehicle in for any type of service needs,” said Garrett.

To top it all off, customers can get a virtual walkthrough on any car, whether it’s one you want to buy or one that needs to be worked on.

“They can get all the information on their vehicle like the milage, the odometer, any scratches or anything on the vehicle,” said Garrett.

Banner Ford says the traffic has been down drastically on the sales side and services have been down 50 percent since the outbreak started, but that won’t stop them from putting their customers first. Banner Ford has split shifts for their staff to help limit the people in the building and their hours have also changed due to the pandemic.