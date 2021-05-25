“Cool Down Ouachita” campaign donates box fans to seniors

(KTVE/KARD) The Ouachita Counsel On Aging donated numerous boxes of fans Tuesday. Not only did it make the days of many seniors, but it’s also keeping them safe during the hottest parts of the year.

Many seniors in the area either don’t have air conditioning, or they cant afford the electricity to run it. The donation is part of the Cool Down Ouachita campaign; thanks to vantage health plan, 20 seniors now have access to a cool breeze.

“It helps me so much” says Judy Wilson, Fan Recipient.

Wilson says she been fanning herself with cardboard to stay cool.

“You’re blessing somebody to stay cooler, to be more comfortable because sometimes they don’t have one and they get overheated in these houses and unfortunately, they die” Wilson says.

Our heat in the ArkLaMiss can be deadlier than other places given the high amounts of moisture in the air, which does not allow our bodies to cool off as efficiently

As temperatures continue to rise, it’s a good idea to brush up on some of these heat safety tips to keep you and your family safe:

-Do not leave anyone in the car, even if the windows are cracked. If someone has to stay in a vehicle, make sure the air conditioning is on.

-Make sure to stay hydrated, especially if outdoors for a long period of time. Drink water and limit sugary and alcoholic drinks.

-Reduce your strenuous activities if you can, and make sure to give yourself plenty of breaks. This can also include finding shade or an air conditioned building.

Finally, make sure to wear light clothing outdoors.