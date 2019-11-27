Cooking with Slim Chickens!

Check out these delicious limited edition mac and cheese bowls!

WEST MONROE, La. (11/27/19) — Just in time for for holidays, Slim Chickens is rolling out a delicious new limited edition item to their tasty menu!

Cathy Allmond, General Manager at Slim Chickens West Monroe, stops by to whip up the cheesy and mouthwatering Tender Mac Bowls.

There are two versions of the bowl, a traditional and spicy style.

The original Tender Mac Bowl consists of mac and cheese, hand-breaded chicken tenders and comes topped with a blend of shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.

The Buffalo Tender Mac and Cheese bowl also starts with the brand’s signature mac and cheese, hand-breaded chicken tenders, all topped with house Buffalo and Cayenne Ranch, fried onions, green onions, and blend of shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese.

Get these delicious bowls while they last, they’ll only be here for a limited time!

Slim Chickens has dozens of locations across the south, including one in West Monroe located at 5081 Cypress St.