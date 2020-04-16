Convoy of Hope and Peep Inc. partner together and donate supplies to tornado victims

MONROE, La (04/16/20) — Peep Incorporated in Monroe partnered with Convoy of Hope and Home Depot to donate supplies to tornado victims.

They passed out tarps, waters, brooms, trash bags and more to the residents waiting in line.

Convoy of Hope also prayed over every person who came through the line giving them a message of hope for the future. Monroe city council member Kenneth Wilson put on the event in hopes of bringing support to those affected.

“My heart is heavy, I was in the middle of the tornado that hit our area so my heart is heavy. I just wanna give back with anything possible. My heart is sad to see this, but I know this too shall pass,” said Kenneth Wilson, Monroe City Council District 4.

Saturday at 10am at 1411 orange street, council member Wilson will be passing out masks and gloves to the community. Also on Saturday, Convoy of Hope will be giving more disaster supplies at 10 am at 901 Wilson street.