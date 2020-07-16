Convicted Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Firearm During a Domestic Violence Incident

This photo provided by the U.S. Department of Justice shows AR-15 lower receivers, which federal agents have seized, including these unfinished ones taken in 2014 in California, for firearms investigations nationwide. For decades, the federal government has treated the mechanism called the lower receiver as the essential piece of the semiautomatic rifle, which has been used in some of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings. But some defense attorneys have recently argued that the part alone does not meet the definition in the law. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

LAFAYETTE, La. (07-16-2020) -– United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that Jeremy Rubin, 32, of Lafayette, Louisiana, pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays, to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

On August 19, 2018, Lafayette Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived on the scene, officers made contact with Rubin’s girlfriend who explained that Rubin had threatened her, then directed her into a bedroom, placed a handgun to her head and stated that she did not deserve to live. Rubin denied having a firearm, but the victim advised the officers that Rubin had secured the firearm inside a case in his vehicle. A search warrant was granted for the vehicle and a Hi-Point C9 9mm firearm and six bullets were recovered from a case bearing Rubin’s name. A check through NCIC revealed that the firearm had been reported stolen.

Rubin has a prior 2008 felony robbery conviction. As a result of his prior felony conviction, Rubin is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

At sentencing, Rubin faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, as well as forfeiture of the firearm and ammunition related to this offense.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Lafayette Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamilla A. Bynog is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative. PSN is a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN plays a major role in the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction strategy. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn.

