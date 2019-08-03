Continuing the Alyssa Neitz legacy, Ouachita Parish Schools buckle down on safety

The family of Alyssa Neitz, the 17-year-old shot and killed back in February of 2018, say they have finally received their full-circle moment as her headstone was planted at Mulhearn Memorial Park.

As the family continues to honor Alyssa’s legacy, her mother Jennifer Neitz shared how she chooses to educate the youth about gun safety. This is also a mantra that Ouachita Parish Schools is pushing forward ahead of the new school year.

Ouachita Parish Schools Safety and Security Coordinator Marsha Baker says the mission this school year is improving school climate. The Parish already has policies in place like drills and crisis management, however, they are looking to introduce school-specific climate surveys.

Both Neitz and Baker believe parents are essential to pushing education on safety forward and opening the lines of communication, in hopes to stop the violence.