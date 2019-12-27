South Bayou Macon Water System issues partial boil advisory

GILBERT, La. — The South Bayou Macon Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to the water system, customers on Roy Reeves Rd. and Hwy 4 East of Hwy 572 are affected.

Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.

