South Bayou Macon Water System issues partial boil advisory

GILBERT, La. — The South Bayou Macon Water System has issued a boil advisory for a portion of their customers.
According to the water system, customers on Roy Reeves Rd. and Hwy 4 East of Hwy 572 are affected.
Affected customers are reminded to boil their water for one full minute before use.
