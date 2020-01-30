New study shows most popular car colors in our area and nationwide

WEST MONROE, La. — A recent study by iSeeCars.com has revealed the most popular car colors in the country.

According to the study, White is the most popular nationally with Black coming in a close second. The study, which examined over 9.4 million cars on the road, used the color of each car and where it was sold to determine the most popular nationally, in each state, and even by metro area.

In the Monroe-El Dorado area, the trend followed closely to the national trend with White being the most popular and Black being second-most popular.

Most Popular Car Colors in Monroe-El Dorado, LA-AR Rank Color % Share 1 White 26.6% 2 Black 21.6% 3 Silver 16.9% 4 Gray 14.2% 5 Red 10.3% 6 Blue 6.0% 7 Brown 2.1% 8 Green 0.8% 9 Beige 0.8% 10 Gold 0.3%

To see the full study, click here.