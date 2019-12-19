GM recalls 814K pickups, cars to fix brake, battery problems

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, photo a GMC 2019 Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab SLT truck is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. General Motors is recalling more than 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. to fix problems with electronic brake controls and battery cables. The first recall covers thousands of Cadillac CT6 sedans and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks from 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(AP) – (12/19/19) General Motors is recalling more than 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. to fix problems with brake controls and battery cables.

The first recall covers nearly 464,000 Cadillac CT6 sedans and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks from 2019. The second recall covers over 350,000 2019 and 2020 Silverado and Sierra 1500 pickups.

A cable connecting the battery and alternator may have too much glue on it. That can interrupt the electrical connection and possibly cause the trucks to stall or even catch fire.

Starting Jan. 27, dealers will inspect the cables and clean the connectors if needed.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.