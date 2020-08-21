Cadeville Water System boil advisory

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Cadeville Water System issues a boil advisory for part of their water system effective Friday, August 21, 2020.

If you live or own a business that serves food on Leckie Road, Highway 151 South, Castor Cove, or William Harris Road you are now under a temporary boil advisory.

You are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before you consume it.