Boil Advisory issued for Tri-Water System, Inc.

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tri-Water System, Inc. has issued a boil advisory for parts of their water system. The company says this advisory comes after some repairs that have been made ton one of the wells that serves the Tri-Water System.

If you live on the streets listed below, you are advised to boil your water for one full minute before you consume it.

The Truxno well north on Hwy 549 to the Arkansas State Line

Conway Baptist Church east on Hwy. 348

Slade Camp Rd. Springhill Church Rd.

Charles Rd.

Fonnie Harrison Rd.

Byrnside Rd.

Knight Rd.

Hwy. 551

Phillips Rd.

Game Reserve Rd.

Moshack Rd.

Bird Chapel Rd.

Goldsby Rd.

Andrews Rd.

Bird Rd.

Meridian Church Rd.

Zion Watts Church Rd.

Burch Rd.

Billberry Rd.