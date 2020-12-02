Construction on Highway 80 bridge at I-20 in Calhoun will begin soon

CALHOUN, LA (KTVE/KARD) The Department of Transportation and Development has wasted no time getting started on the Highway 80 bridge in Calhoun. They tell us that they’re doing it in the same fashion that they did the well road bridge in West Monroe.

This method is known as expedited construction. They build a new bridge off site from the old one and completely replace it.

“The old bridge will be removed, and then you got to removed those old pilings, and then put up new one, which we’ll use drill shafts on this one. And then the caps that hold the bridge, they have to be built. and then the bridge will be picked up and moved in place and put on those caps” said Marshall Hill, District 5 Administrator of the Department of Transportation and Development.

The $9,700,00 project, which is federally funded, is much needed, as the bridge as not seen any attention since its construction in the 1960’s. The new bridge will be very similar in design to the original, with some upgrades to things like guard rail design. The construction will cause times of inconvenience, but residents will still be able to use the 1-20 off ramps.

“Anytime you have a closure, there’s inconveniences. We just ask everybody to try to work with us and if they have any questions for us make sure and give us a call” Hill said.

Now DOTD is expected to close the old bridge next Tuesday, December 8th. The project is expected to last approximately 9 months, weather permitting.

During construction, LA 151 will serve as an alternate route.