CONSTRUCTION: Drainage issues on Constitution Drive will soon be an issue of the past

WEST MONROE, La. (09/25/19)– No doubt you’ve seen the work happening here along Constitution Drive in West Monroe. It’s a place where erosion has been an issue in the past.

To fix that, city engineer, Robert George, tells NBC 10/FOX 14, you’ll see workers busy here for the next three months.

The project with carry storm water away from the commercial park.

They’ll also repair erosion between constitution drive and I-20.

City officials say crews began digging two weeks ago.

Once they are done, the entire area will be covered over with dirt, planted with grass, and leaders say it will look much better.

Construction crews are starting to install box culverts. The boxes are 7 ft. tall and 9 ft. wide. They’re designed to carry more than 235,000 gallons per minute.

The entire the drainage project is $1.8M. The city received a $1M grant from Delta Regional Authority. The rest of the cost is coming out of the city’s budget.