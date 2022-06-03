CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is using high-tech equipment to help fight cyber-crimes.

Officials have made over ten child sexual abuse arrests since April of 2022. This new technology is giving law enforcement ways to track down cyber criminals.

Cyber Crime Unit Detective, Stephen Lipscomb, says their device helps track everything from child pornography, children being exploided, and human trafficking.

He says social media platforms are the main targeted sources for cyber-crime.

“Everybody is using that. Is just as easy as sending a friend request and then this child accepts this friend request, and then the grooming process starts,” said Lipscomb. “And basically, they don’t have the mental capability that they’ve being groomed by somebody.”

Lipscomb says they have encountered over 400 cyber-crime cases since they first started the Cyber-Unit Program back in 2020. This program is rarely used anywhere else due to the high cost of the program. Public Affairs Director, Brandy Spears, says there are only eight devices in the state.

“We were able to purchase the equipment, but we did have the help of a partial funding from Operation Underground Railroad, a non-profit. I’m not sure if that’s something that we could’ve done on our own.”

However, the program has also helped other agencies across the state to help protect the most vulnerable. This program is rarely publicized given the sensitive nature of police investigation. Lipscomb says he wants to remind the community that cyber criminals are still out there.

“I would encourage them to be mindful of where their children are at all times. Turn their locations on, download your parental control Apps. And monitor their phones on a daily basis.”