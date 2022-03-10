VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they will be hosting a colon cancer screening event on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Authorities reported that the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana event sponsors.

The officers will be handing out free colorectal cancer screen kits to the public. The kits can be picked up and taken home between 10 AM and 12 PM, at the Vidalia courthouse. According to the office, all instructions for completing the tests are included and results will be mailed back.

The officers stated that colon cancer screening is recommended for anyone 45-years-old and older or people with a family history of colon cancer symptoms. The month of March is known as colon cancer awareness month.