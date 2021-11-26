Concordia Parish Sheriff’s are currently collecting bikes for their annual Christmas Bike Drive

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are currently collecting bicycles for their annual Christmas Bike Drive.

The drive began this week and runs until December 10th.

The drop off location is at the back of the Concordia Parish Courthouse building and collection takes place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 4 p.m Monday-Friday.

All new or gently used bicycles are being accepted. For more information on how to receive a bicycle, contact the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231.