CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is opposing a Christian based organization’s effort to create housing for sex offenders in Ferriday.

The Go Ye Ministries is an institution from New Orleans and has requested the Ferriday City Coulcil to open a home for sex offenders aiming to provide rehabilitation treatment. Concordia Parish Sheriff, David Hedrick, says bringing sex offenders into the parish could be a potential risk to the community.

“I was elected by the citizens of Concordia Parish to do a job, and that job is to protect all citizens, no matter how old or young they are.”

Hedrick says the organization is not complying with the state law according to Louisiana’s Act 848. Under this act, Go Ye Ministries would have to have a special council evaluate its services intended for treatment of sex offenders.

“I can not tolerate an organization that is operating under the pretense of a rehabilitation center and there are no credentials stating so. I rather do the fighting than my citizens do the fighting,” said Hedrick.

The Concordia Parish Sex Crime Unit has arrested 31 sexual prerators this year alone. Hedrick says the possibility of rehabilitating sex offenders requires extensive knowledge and credentials to affect a change in sex ofenders behavior.

“It’s very disturbing to me that they want to come here, that they want to keep on bringing sex offenders into Concordia Parish. Out of these 31 sex offenders, they are fishing in Concordia Parish to try to fool and try to touch, and harm our children.

Hedrick says he has written a letter to Ferriday City Council to prevent this from happening. Go Ye Ministries were unable to be reached.



To learn more about Louisiana’s Act 848, head to their website at ACT 848 – LOUISIANA SEXUAL OFFENDER TREATMENT PROVIDER REGISTRY